Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,399 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.25. 23,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,729. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.83 and a 1 year high of $277.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

