Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Decreased by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 23.1% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.24% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $115,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,356. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.04. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

