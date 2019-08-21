VegaWallet Token (VGW) Achieves Market Cap of $1.41 Million

VegaWallet Token (CURRENCY:VGW) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One VegaWallet Token token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001265 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. VegaWallet Token has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $9,660.00 worth of VegaWallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VegaWallet Token has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VegaWallet Token alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00063909 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00354571 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009868 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007074 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VegaWallet Token Profile

VGW is a token. VegaWallet Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,961,109 tokens. VegaWallet Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VegaWallet Token is /r/VegaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VegaWallet Token’s official website is VegaWallet.com.

Buying and Selling VegaWallet Token

VegaWallet Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VegaWallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VegaWallet Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VegaWallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VegaWallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VegaWallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.