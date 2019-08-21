VeriME (VME) Trading Up 282.9% Over Last 7 Days

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. VeriME has a market capitalization of $245,663.00 and $58.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriME token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, VeriME has traded up 282.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.97 or 0.04876634 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME (CRYPTO:VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

