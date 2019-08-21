Veritaseum (VERI) Price Tops $8.02 on Exchanges

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $8.02 or 0.00080070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Tokenomy, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $17.25 million and approximately $107,680.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 58.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00268881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.01321635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022047 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00094318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Tokenomy, Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

