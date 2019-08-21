Verus Financial Partners Inc. Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,463,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,749,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,194,000 after purchasing an additional 646,745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,542,000 after purchasing an additional 619,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CSX by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 889,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,579,000 after purchasing an additional 544,542 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.19. The company had a trading volume of 120,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,714. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.47 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Stephens lowered shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.13.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

