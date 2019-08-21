Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Anthem makes up approximately 0.3% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 77.5% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $152,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,932,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $212,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $640,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $2,871,692. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.11. The company had a trading volume of 523,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.71. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Anthem from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Anthem to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.40.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

