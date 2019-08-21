Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $505.14

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $505.14 and traded as low as $492.00. Victoria shares last traded at $495.00, with a volume of 29,397 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.72 million and a P/E ratio of -77.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 505.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 460.54.

Victoria Company Profile (LON:VCP)

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

