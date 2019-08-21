View Hits Market Cap of $334,199.00 (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last week, View has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. One View token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. View has a total market cap of $334,199.00 and $754.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get View alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00266245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.01314385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00092920 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000426 BTC.

View Profile

View launched on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for View is blog.view.ly. The official website for View is view.ly.

View Token Trading

View can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for View and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.