Vista Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,489. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $164.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

