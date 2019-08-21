Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 1,455 Shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial accounts for about 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 119.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 54.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 69,063.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.89. 2,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Heritage Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director Lisa Banner sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $28,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

