Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Holdings Cut by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 22,993 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 277.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.99 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

Shares of VOD opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.