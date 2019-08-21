VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Bought by Koonce Calvin Scott

Koonce Calvin Scott grew its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,857,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. VSE makes up approximately 100.0% of Koonce Calvin Scott’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Koonce Calvin Scott owned about 16.94% of VSE worth $53,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of VSE by 85.3% in the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 133,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in VSE by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in VSE by 25.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VSE by 0.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of VSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, Director Calvin Scott Koonce bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.27 per share, with a total value of $70,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,840,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,866,634.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSEC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,519. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.39. VSE Co. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

