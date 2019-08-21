Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,219 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.5% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.51.

Walmart stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,143. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $322.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory S. Foran sold 19,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,054,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $106,891,622.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,494,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,783,026 shares of company stock valued at $187,848,418 over the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

