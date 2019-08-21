Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 18,428 ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 4,976.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ASE Technology by 180.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie raised ASE Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

