Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in New Age Beverages were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,146,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 402,432 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in New Age Beverages by 19.8% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 626,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 103,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New Age Beverages by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 194,180 shares in the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in New Age Beverages by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

In related news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of New Age Beverages stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $296,500. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NBEV opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. New Age Beverages Corp has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 396.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBEV. Compass Point began coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New Age Beverages has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.