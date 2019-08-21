Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $17.07 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 262,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.2% during the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 83.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 250,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.65. 705,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,380,931. The company has a market cap of $288.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.