Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Horizon North Logistics (HNL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Horizon North Logistics (TSE: HNL):

8/15/2019 – Horizon North Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.35. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Horizon North Logistics was downgraded by analysts at GMP Securities from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$2.00.

8/6/2019 – Horizon North Logistics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Horizon North Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Horizon North Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$4.00 to C$2.25.

8/2/2019 – Horizon North Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.30 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Horizon North Logistics stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 27,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41. Horizon North Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.07 and a 1 year high of C$3.27.

Get Horizon North Logistics Inc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Horizon North Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -235.29%.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon North Logistics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon North Logistics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.