Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bechtle (BC8)

Bechtle (ETR: BC8) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/19/2019 – Bechtle was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/14/2019 – Bechtle had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/14/2019 – Bechtle was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Bechtle was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Bechtle was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Bechtle was given a new €61.00 ($70.93) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – Bechtle was given a new €112.00 ($130.23) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2019 – Bechtle was given a new €61.00 ($70.93) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Bechtle was given a new €112.00 ($130.23) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BC8 traded up €1.80 ($2.09) on Wednesday, hitting €88.75 ($103.20). 64,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 24.45. Bechtle AG has a twelve month low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a twelve month high of €110.80 ($128.84). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €90.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.