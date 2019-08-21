Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (CWC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR: CWC) recently:

8/14/2019 – CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2019 – CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA was given a new €95.00 ($110.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR CWC traded up €0.90 ($1.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €81.30 ($94.53). The stock had a trading volume of 8,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,650. The firm has a market cap of $584.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €59.50 ($69.19) and a fifty-two week high of €90.80 ($105.58). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €84.40 and a 200-day moving average of €82.50.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.