Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet Sells 4,000 Shares

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $116,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WW traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.38. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $80.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $369.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weight Watchers International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weight Watchers International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

