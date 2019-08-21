WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:NFO)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:NFO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF comprises 2.2% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 7.01% of Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.87. 524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331. Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.59.

