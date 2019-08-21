West Branch Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.41. 87,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.79 and its 200 day moving average is $94.17. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $121.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

