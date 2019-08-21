West Branch Capital LLC Buys 2,139 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 651.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.03. 1,209,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,025. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average is $75.83. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.