West Branch Capital LLC Buys 3,318 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for about 1.0% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 405,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,167,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,407,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 334,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,040,567. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, insider Irv Rothman sold 84,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $1,172,111.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,412 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $235,183.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,129 shares of company stock worth $1,558,212. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Barclays began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

