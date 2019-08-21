West Branch Capital LLC Increases Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,965 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Credicorp comprises approximately 2.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $921,923,000 after acquiring an additional 243,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,793,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,346,000 after purchasing an additional 174,544 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,834,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,211,000 after purchasing an additional 169,485 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP lifted its stake in Credicorp by 14.8% in the second quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 672,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,960,000 after purchasing an additional 86,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Credicorp in the second quarter worth $17,264,000. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.00.

Credicorp stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.31. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $200.34 and a 12 month high of $252.49.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

