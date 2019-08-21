West Branch Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,000 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $43.80. 727,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,544,886. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.