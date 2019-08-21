West Branch Capital LLC Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.76. 4,480,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,823,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

