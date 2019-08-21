Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd (NYSE:MNP) Shares Up 0.5%

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.75, 15,671 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 21,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd during the second quarter worth $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.