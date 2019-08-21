Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.69

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as low as $1.22. Western Forest Products shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 455,892 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.77.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $469.10 million and a PE ratio of 22.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.89%.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Stephen D.A. Williams acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$448,500.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

