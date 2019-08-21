WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $461.07 Million

Analysts predict that WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) will post $461.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $458.02 million to $463.70 million. WEX posted sales of $382.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. WEX had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $260.00 target price on WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WEX from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in WEX by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in WEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 859,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in WEX by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 177,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,127,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WEX traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $208.24. 249,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,640. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.42 and a 200-day moving average of $196.47. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

