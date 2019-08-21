WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.34 Million

Analysts expect that WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) will report sales of $23.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WidePoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.17 million and the highest is $23.50 million. WidePoint posted sales of $21.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that WidePoint will report full year sales of $91.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.92 million to $92.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $100.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WidePoint.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WYY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 16,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,357. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.63.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WidePoint (WYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.