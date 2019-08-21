William George Sells 8,000 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Director William George sold 8,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Power Integrations stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,071. Power Integrations Inc has a 12-month low of $47.35 and a 12-month high of $102.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.53.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,028.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 127,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 1,806.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 119,553 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Power Integrations by 56.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 258,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter worth $9,640,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 20.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 452,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,272,000 after acquiring an additional 77,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $97.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

