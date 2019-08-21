Wings Market Capitalization Reaches $3.49 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Wings has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $45,221.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can now be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bittrex, Liqui and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00267278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.01318180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00093153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, Livecoin, Binance, IDEX, Liqui, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.