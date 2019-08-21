Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 2,466 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 286,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $47.92. 5,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,341. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

