Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 55 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 484.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.04.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total value of $799,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,568.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.33. 605,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,306. The company has a market capitalization of $120.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $284.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

