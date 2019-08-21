Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 285.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.87. 44,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,156. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $34.92 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.