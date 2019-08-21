Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1 Million Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 142.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 259.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

REET stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.37. 2,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,210. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $27.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.