Wintrust Investments LLC Raises Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 435,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 276,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 611,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after purchasing an additional 140,368 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 128,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 690,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,836,000 after acquiring an additional 104,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth $2,395,000.

NYSEARCA:FDL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.97. 39,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,401. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

