Wintrust Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in RealPage were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RP. CWM LLC increased its stake in RealPage by 931.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RealPage in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RealPage in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in RealPage by 1,013.6% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in RealPage in the first quarter valued at $158,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,618,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $8,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,737,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,862,099.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 680,465 shares of company stock valued at $39,529,415 in the last ninety days. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RP traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,678. RealPage Inc has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.75.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.21 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

