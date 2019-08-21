Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wix.Com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Wix.Com posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.Com will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.Com.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wix.Com to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Wix.Com from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Wix.Com from $135.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Wix.Com in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.Com by 165.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 130.0% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Valinor Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wix.Com by 50.6% during the second quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 300,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,894 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the second quarter worth approximately $10,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,830. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -335.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Wix.Com has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $155.75.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

