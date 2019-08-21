Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,483.88 ($45.52).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 3,700 ($48.35) in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($48.35) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 4,000 ($52.27) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

WIZZ stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,421 ($44.70). The stock had a trading volume of 89,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,546.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,334.28. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,902 ($50.99).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

