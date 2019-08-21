Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Worldpay by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,686,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $985,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,881 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Worldpay by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,016,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,547,000 after purchasing an additional 27,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Worldpay by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,790,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,470 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP boosted its stake in Worldpay by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 2,065,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,479,000 after purchasing an additional 198,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Worldpay by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,902,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,084 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup set a $152.00 target price on shares of Worldpay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.97.

Shares of NYSE WP remained flat at $$135.00 during trading on Wednesday. Worldpay Inc has a twelve month low of $70.41 and a twelve month high of $138.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

