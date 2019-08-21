X-CASH (XCASH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7,564.00

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. X-CASH has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $7,564.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00309396 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000117 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 42,633,431,913 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto.

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.