Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Xencor by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Xencor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xencor stock traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $41.51. 12,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,852. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor Inc has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Xencor had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III acquired 12,641 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $377,586.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XNCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Swann set a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

