Zacks: ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. ACM Research’s rating score has declined by 33% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $21.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ACM Research an industry rank of 88 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get ACM Research alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACMR shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,141. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $199.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of -0.70. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $21.88.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $29.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ACM Research by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.