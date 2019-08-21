Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($146.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($144.83).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ KRTX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,441. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.01.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Paul bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.04 per share, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Ix, Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $3,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 910,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,630,400 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,622,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,077,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,278,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,507,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

