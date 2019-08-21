Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Lennox International posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 244.79% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

LII stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.40. 275,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,945. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $177.36 and a 1-year high of $298.49.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,445 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.17, for a total value of $2,171,800.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 111,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,588,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 6,590 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $1,810,470.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,643.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,201 shares of company stock worth $11,356,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Lennox International by 3.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 29.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

