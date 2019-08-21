Zacks: Analysts Expect Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) Will Post Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) will post $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings. Berkshire Hathaway posted earnings per share of $2.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway will report full year earnings of $10.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $10.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hathaway.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.24. 3,531,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,330. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $186.10 and a 1 year high of $224.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.70.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.