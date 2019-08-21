Zacks: Analysts Expect HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HyreCar’s earnings. HyreCar posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that HyreCar will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HyreCar.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

In other HyreCar news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi bought 22,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 2,674.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 194,879 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter worth $910,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 70.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 139,963 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 19.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 392,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter worth $170,000. 24.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HyreCar stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 587,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,965. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.69. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55.

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

